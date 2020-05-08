Matthew Canovi

Born: Aug. 26, 1956

Died: May 2, 2020

Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9, Camp Niangua, Niangua

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Lois V. Hammons

Kansas

Born: Oct. 10, 1926

Died: May 2, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Amos Family Funeral Home & Crematory

Marie G. Ratcliff

Died: May 6, 2020

Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9, Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, Halfway

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.