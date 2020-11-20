Bobbie Clark
Born: Dec. 12, 1933
Died: Nov. 18, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Shirley E. Dickenson
Hermitage
Born: Jan. 24, 1936
Died: Nov. 16, 2020
Services: Thursday, Nov. 19, at Cross Timbers Cemetery
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Elaine C. Dunlap
Bolivar
Born: Sept. 22, 1939
Died: Nov. 19, 2020
Services: 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Elsmore Methodist Church, Elsmore, Kansas
Arranged by Countryside Funeral Home
Carol A. McKinney Edmundson
Born: Feb. 14, 1944
Died: Nov. 18, 2020
Services: Saturday, Nov. 21, at Breshears Memorial Chapel, Brunswick
Arranged by Breshears Memorial Chapel
Terry M. Griffin
Fair Play
Born: Nov. 29, 1950
Died: Nov. 16, 2020
Services: Friday, Nov. 20, at Shady Grove Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Mary J. Hughes
Humansville
Born: Dec. 16, 1932
Died: Nov. 20, 2020
Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Brush Creek Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Betty L. Stout
Joplin
Born: Sept. 12, 1930
Died: Nov. 14, 2020
Services: Friday, Nov. 20, at Osborne Memorial Cemetery
Arranged by Mason-Woodard Mortuary and Crematory
Darlene A. Woodmansee
Pleasant Hope
Born: April 5, 1949
Died: Nov. 17, 2020
Services: Thursday, Nov. 19, at New Bethel Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.