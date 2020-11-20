Bobbie Clark

Born: Dec. 12, 1933

Died: Nov. 18, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Shirley E. Dickenson

Hermitage

Born: Jan. 24, 1936

Died: Nov. 16, 2020

Services: Thursday, Nov. 19, at Cross Timbers Cemetery

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Elaine C. Dunlap

Bolivar

Born: Sept. 22, 1939

Died: Nov. 19, 2020

Services: 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Elsmore Methodist Church, Elsmore, Kansas

Arranged by Countryside Funeral Home

 

Carol A. McKinney Edmundson

Born: Feb. 14, 1944

Died: Nov. 18, 2020

Services: Saturday, Nov. 21, at Breshears Memorial Chapel, Brunswick

Arranged by Breshears Memorial Chapel

 

Terry M. Griffin

Fair Play

Born: Nov. 29, 1950

Died: Nov. 16, 2020

Services: Friday, Nov. 20, at Shady Grove Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Mary J. Hughes

Humansville

Born: Dec. 16, 1932

Died: Nov. 20, 2020

Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Brush Creek Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Betty L. Stout

Joplin

Born: Sept. 12, 1930

Died: Nov. 14, 2020

Services: Friday, Nov. 20, at Osborne Memorial Cemetery

Arranged by Mason-Woodard Mortuary and Crematory

 

Darlene A. Woodmansee

Pleasant Hope

Born: April 5, 1949

Died: Nov. 17, 2020

Services: Thursday, Nov. 19, at New Bethel Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

