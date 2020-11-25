Peter “Pete” S. Barnes

Odessa

Born: Oct. 14, 1942

Died: Nov. 21, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home

 

Vaughn George

Born: Oct. 26, 1939

Died: Nov. 22, 2020

Services: private

 

Billie J. Mayfield

Born: July 12, 1968

Died: Nov. 21, 2020

Servies: none

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.