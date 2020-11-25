Peter “Pete” S. Barnes
Odessa
Born: Oct. 14, 1942
Died: Nov. 21, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home
Vaughn George
Born: Oct. 26, 1939
Died: Nov. 22, 2020
Services: private
Billie J. Mayfield
Born: July 12, 1968
Died: Nov. 21, 2020
Servies: none
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
