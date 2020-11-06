William “Bill” D. Brobisky

Born: Feb. 24, 1935

Died: Nov. 3, 2020

Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 2 p.m Saturday, Nov. 7, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Neil Graham

Florida

Born: June 10, 1948

Died: Nov. 4, 2020

Visitation: 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at College Road Baptist Church, Ocala, Florida

Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at the church

Arranged by Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home

 

Roger Gulick

Brighton

Born: May 20, 1938

Died: Nov. 3, 2020

Services: Friday, Nov. 6, at Slagle Cemetery

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Lauren N. May-Franse

Fair Play

Born: Sept. 29, 1982

Died: Nov. 4, 2020

Services: 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at Shady Grove Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Charles A. Moek

Cross Timbers

Born: Jan. 22, 1941

Died: Nov. 2, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Susie Slaamot

Bolivar

Born: Feb. 20, 1952

Died: Nov. 2, 2020

Services: pending

