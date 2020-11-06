William “Bill” D. Brobisky
Born: Feb. 24, 1935
Died: Nov. 3, 2020
Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 2 p.m Saturday, Nov. 7, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Neil Graham
Florida
Born: June 10, 1948
Died: Nov. 4, 2020
Visitation: 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at College Road Baptist Church, Ocala, Florida
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at the church
Arranged by Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home
Roger Gulick
Brighton
Born: May 20, 1938
Died: Nov. 3, 2020
Services: Friday, Nov. 6, at Slagle Cemetery
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Lauren N. May-Franse
Fair Play
Born: Sept. 29, 1982
Died: Nov. 4, 2020
Services: 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at Shady Grove Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Charles A. Moek
Cross Timbers
Born: Jan. 22, 1941
Died: Nov. 2, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Susie Slaamot
Bolivar
Born: Feb. 20, 1952
Died: Nov. 2, 2020
Services: pending
