Jean E. Barker
Humansville
Born: March 21, 1951
Died: Nov. 12, 2019
Service: at a later date
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Eugene “Gene” Engledow
Bolivar
Born: Oct. 7, 1913
Died: Nov. 12, 2019
Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Butler Funeral Home
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Audrey Higginbotham
Born: March 9, 1926
Died: Nov. 13, 2019
Visitation: 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Butler Funeral Home
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
James R. Shelenhamer
Humansville
Born: Oct. 12, 1941
Died: Nov. 13, 2019
Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Butler Funeral Home
Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Deborah S. Smith
Bolivar
Born: Nov. 24, 1953
Died: Nov. 5, 2019
Service: noon Saturday, Nov. 16, at Pleasant View Cemetery, Elkland
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Laura A. Schweinfurth
Bolivar
Born: Nov. 27, 1966
Died: Nov. 12, 2019
Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Butler Funeral Home
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Greenwood Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Annette L. Sears
Bolivar
Born: Jan. 1, 1968
Died: Nov. 13, 2019
Service: none planned
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Larry Taylor
Born: May 8, 1954
Died: Nov. 12, 2019
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
