Jean E. Barker

Humansville

Born: March 21, 1951

Died: Nov. 12, 2019

Service: at a later date

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Eugene “Gene” Engledow

Bolivar

Born: Oct. 7, 1913

Died: Nov. 12, 2019

Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Butler Funeral Home

Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Audrey Higginbotham

Born: March 9, 1926

Died: Nov. 13, 2019

Visitation: 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Butler Funeral Home

Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

James R. Shelenhamer

Humansville

Born: Oct. 12, 1941

Died: Nov. 13, 2019

Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Butler Funeral Home

Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Deborah S. Smith

Bolivar

Born: Nov. 24, 1953

Died: Nov. 5, 2019

Service: noon Saturday, Nov. 16, at Pleasant View Cemetery, Elkland

Arranged by Pitts Chapel  

Laura A. Schweinfurth

Bolivar

Born: Nov. 27, 1966

Died: Nov. 12, 2019

Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Butler Funeral Home

Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Greenwood Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Annette L. Sears

Bolivar

Born: Jan. 1, 1968

Died: Nov. 13, 2019

Service: none planned

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Larry Taylor

Born: May 8, 1954

Died: Nov. 12, 2019

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

