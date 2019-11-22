John C. Daniels

Bolivar

Born: Nov. 20, 1947

Died: Nov. 19, 2019

Visitation: Friday, Nov. 22, at Butler Funeral Home

Service: Friday, Nov. 22, at the funeral home, with a military graveside service set for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Springbrook Cemetery, RT 104-A Sterling, New York

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

John D. Hacker

Born: March 25, 1980

Died: Nov. 19, 2019

Service: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Oasis Hotel and Convention Center, Springfield

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Olen R. Harvill

Hermitage

Born: June 19, 1946

Died: Nov. 22, 2019

Service: private family service at later date

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Marilyn L. D. Holman

Walnut Grove

Born: Jan. 13, 1936

Died: Nov. 21, 2019

Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home

Service: 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Pleasant Ridge Church, Aldrich

Arranged by Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home

 

Janice A. Rife

Bolivar

Born: April 19, 1936

Died: Nov. 18, 2019

Service: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Mary L. Quick

Weaubleau

Died: Nov. 20, 2019

Visitation: 9-1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel

Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the funeral home

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.