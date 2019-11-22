John C. Daniels
Bolivar
Born: Nov. 20, 1947
Died: Nov. 19, 2019
Visitation: Friday, Nov. 22, at Butler Funeral Home
Service: Friday, Nov. 22, at the funeral home, with a military graveside service set for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Springbrook Cemetery, RT 104-A Sterling, New York
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
John D. Hacker
Born: March 25, 1980
Died: Nov. 19, 2019
Service: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Oasis Hotel and Convention Center, Springfield
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Olen R. Harvill
Hermitage
Born: June 19, 1946
Died: Nov. 22, 2019
Service: private family service at later date
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Marilyn L. D. Holman
Walnut Grove
Born: Jan. 13, 1936
Died: Nov. 21, 2019
Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home
Service: 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Pleasant Ridge Church, Aldrich
Arranged by Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home
Janice A. Rife
Bolivar
Born: April 19, 1936
Died: Nov. 18, 2019
Service: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Mary L. Quick
Weaubleau
Died: Nov. 20, 2019
Visitation: 9-1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel
Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the funeral home
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.