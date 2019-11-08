Gary W. Faulkner

Bolivar

Born: July 5, 1946

Died: Nov. 6, 2019

Service: at a later date

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Wayne W. Gann Sr.

Bolivar

Born: May 2, 1946

Died: Nov. 5, 2019

Service: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Karl D. Gile

Pittsburg

Born: Feb. 26, 1947

Died: Nov. 6, 2019

Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel

Service: 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the funeral home

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

  

Terry J. McCurdy

Morrisville

Born: Nov. 13, 1952

Died: Nov. 6, 2019

Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 9, at Pitts Chapel

Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Slagle Cemetery

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Roy K. McNeely

Humansville

Born: Sept. 10, 1930

Died: Nov. 3, 2019

Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Routh Chapel Cemetery, Aldrich

Arranged by Cullen Funeral Home

 

Deborah S. Smith

Dunnegan

Born: Nov. 24, 1953

Died: Nov. 5, 2019

Service: pending 

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.