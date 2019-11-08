Gary W. Faulkner
Bolivar
Born: July 5, 1946
Died: Nov. 6, 2019
Service: at a later date
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Wayne W. Gann Sr.
Bolivar
Born: May 2, 1946
Died: Nov. 5, 2019
Service: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Karl D. Gile
Pittsburg
Born: Feb. 26, 1947
Died: Nov. 6, 2019
Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel
Service: 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the funeral home
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Terry J. McCurdy
Morrisville
Born: Nov. 13, 1952
Died: Nov. 6, 2019
Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 9, at Pitts Chapel
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Slagle Cemetery
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Roy K. McNeely
Humansville
Born: Sept. 10, 1930
Died: Nov. 3, 2019
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Routh Chapel Cemetery, Aldrich
Arranged by Cullen Funeral Home
Deborah S. Smith
Dunnegan
Born: Nov. 24, 1953
Died: Nov. 5, 2019
Service: pending
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
