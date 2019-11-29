Denny Lee Wooten
Halfway
Born: Oct. 13, 1954
Died: Nov. 25, 2019
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Pitts Chapel, Bolivar
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Juanetta Kerene Taylor
Fair Play
Born: March 8, 1945
Died: Nov. 27, 2019
Visitation: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Butler Funeral Home, Bolivar
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Janice Sue Ball
Bolivar
Born: June 13, 1943
Died: Nov. 28, 2019
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
