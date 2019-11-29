Denny Lee Wooten

Halfway 

Born: Oct. 13, 1954

Died: Nov. 25, 2019

Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Pitts Chapel, Bolivar

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Juanetta Kerene Taylor

Fair Play 

Born: March 8, 1945

Died: Nov. 27, 2019

Visitation: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Butler Funeral Home, Bolivar

Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the funeral home 

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Janice Sue Ball

Bolivar 

Born: June 13, 1943

Died: Nov. 28, 2019 

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.