Ina Gillette
Buffalo
Born: July 23, 1929
Died: Nov. 1, 2019
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Karen E. Hustedde
Bolivar
Born: June 16, 1955
Died: Oct. 27, 2019
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at First Baptist Church, Bolivar
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Sharon K. Lawson
Independence
Born: March, 8, 1944
Died: Oct. 29, 2019
Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Pitts Chapel
Service 11 a.m. Monday, Nov.4, at the funeral home
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
