Ina Gillette

Buffalo

Born: July 23, 1929 

Died: Nov. 1, 2019

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Karen E. Hustedde

Bolivar

Born: June 16, 1955

Died: Oct. 27, 2019

Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at First Baptist Church, Bolivar

Arranged by Pitts Chapel 

 

Sharon K. Lawson

Independence

Born: March, 8, 1944

Died: Oct. 29, 2019 

Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Pitts Chapel

Service  11 a.m. Monday, Nov.4, at the funeral home

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.