Ida L. Eisman

Buffalo

Born: Sept. 18, 1944

Died: Oct. 6, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Jimmy Gowetor

Hermitage

Born: Sept. 1, 1944

Died: Oct. 6, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Mary Lyon

Flemington

Born: Oct. 24, 1941

Died: Oct. 6, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Gregory Thacker

Pittsburg

Born: Oct. 12, 1946

Died: Oct. 8, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

