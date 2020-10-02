Elma A. Breesawitz
Bolivar
Born: July 4, 1924
Died: Sept. 30, 2020
Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at Pitts Chapel
Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at the funeral home
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Brenda S. Detel
Warsaw
Born: Sept. 17, 1949
Died: Sept. 29, 2020
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Bethel Campground Cemetery, Edwards
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Norwood Hall
Dadeville
Born: Sept. 2, 1934
Died: Sept. 30, 2020
Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at First Baptist Church of Dadeville
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Theodore "Teddy" E. Lightle Jr.
Weaubleau
Born: May 2, 1958
Died: Sept. 29, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Otis L. Morgan
Fair Play
Born: Feb. 6, 1939
Died: Sept. 26, 2020
Services: Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Sheldon-Goodrich Funeral Home
Arranged by Sheldon-Goodrich Funeral Home
Raymond L. Neill
Fair Play
Born: April 26, 1936
Died: Sept. 27, 2020
Services: Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Bland-Brumback Funeral Home
Arranged by Bland-Brumback Funeral Home
Marylea E. Vance
Buffalo
Born: July 22, 1924
Died: Sept. 28, 2020
Services: private
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
