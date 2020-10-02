Elma A. Breesawitz

Bolivar

Born: July 4, 1924

Died: Sept. 30, 2020

Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at Pitts Chapel

Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at the funeral home

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Brenda S. Detel

Warsaw

Born: Sept. 17, 1949

Died: Sept. 29, 2020

Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Bethel Campground Cemetery, Edwards

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Norwood Hall

Dadeville

Born: Sept. 2, 1934

Died: Sept. 30, 2020

Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at First Baptist Church of Dadeville

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Theodore "Teddy" E. Lightle Jr.

Weaubleau

Born: May 2, 1958

Died: Sept. 29, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Otis L. Morgan

Fair Play

Born: Feb. 6, 1939

Died: Sept. 26, 2020

Services: Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Sheldon-Goodrich Funeral Home

Arranged by Sheldon-Goodrich Funeral Home

 

Raymond L. Neill

Fair Play

Born: April 26, 1936

Died: Sept. 27, 2020

Services: Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Bland-Brumback Funeral Home

Arranged by Bland-Brumback Funeral Home

 

Marylea E. Vance

Buffalo

Born: July 22, 1924

Died: Sept. 28, 2020

Services: private

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.