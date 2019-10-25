Sharon L. Blum
Belton
Born: Nov. 16, 1946
Died: Oct. 25, 2019
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Jerry A. Dodd
Springfield
Born: Aug. 24, 1936
Died: Aug. 29, 2019
Service: Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Oakville Cemetery, Morrisville
Phyliss J. Hopkins
Bolivar
Born: Feb. 25, 1939
Died: Oct. 23, 2019
Service: 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Erma F. Ingram
Pleasant Hope
Born: Jan. 8, 1930
Died: Oct. 22, 2019
Service: Thursday, Oct. 24, at Butler Funeral Home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Sonnie “Bob” Lee
Bolivar
Born: Nov. 8, 1933
Died: Oct. 23, 2019
Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Butler Funeral Home
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Robert I. Nay Jr.
Mount Vernon
Born: Aug. 14, 1940
Died: Oct. 23, 2019
Service: previously at Floral Hills Cemetery, Kansas City
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Joy Russell
Bolivar
Died: Oct. 25, 2019
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
