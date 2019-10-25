Sharon L. Blum

Belton

Born: Nov. 16, 1946

Died: Oct. 25, 2019

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Jerry A. Dodd

Springfield

Born: Aug. 24, 1936

Died: Aug. 29, 2019

Service: Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Oakville Cemetery, Morrisville

 

Phyliss J. Hopkins

Bolivar

Born: Feb. 25, 1939

Died: Oct. 23, 2019

Service: 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Erma F. Ingram

Pleasant Hope

Born: Jan. 8, 1930

Died: Oct. 22, 2019

Service: Thursday, Oct. 24, at Butler Funeral Home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Sonnie “Bob” Lee

Bolivar

Born: Nov. 8, 1933

Died: Oct. 23, 2019

Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Butler Funeral Home

Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Robert I. Nay Jr.

Mount Vernon

Born: Aug. 14, 1940

Died: Oct. 23, 2019

Service: previously at Floral Hills Cemetery, Kansas City

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Joy Russell

Bolivar

Died: Oct. 25, 2019

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

