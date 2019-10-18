Andrew N. Leininger

Lee’s Summit

Born: Sept. 29, 1963

Died: Oct. 13, 2019

Service: at a later date at First Baptist Church in Bolivar

 

 

Garry E. Guy

Willard

Born: March 28, 1937

Died: Oct. 16, 2019

Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Walnut Grove

Arranged by Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.