Andrew N. Leininger
Lee’s Summit
Born: Sept. 29, 1963
Died: Oct. 13, 2019
Service: at a later date at First Baptist Church in Bolivar
Garry E. Guy
Willard
Born: March 28, 1937
Died: Oct. 16, 2019
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Walnut Grove
