Thelma R. Faith

Humansville

Born: June 4, 1933

Died: Sept. 7, 2020

Services: Thursday, Sept. 10, at Robinson Cemetery

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

James M. Gardner

Humansville

Born: Sept. 3, 1945

Died: Sept. 6, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Charles E. Ginnings

Wheatland

Born: Dec. 20, 1943

Died: Sept. 9, 2020

Services: none

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Johnnie J. Moore

Bolivar

Born: March 11, 1940

Died: Sept. 10, 2020

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Galmey Community Bible Church

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Clyde H. Strouse

Wheatland

Born: July 20, 1931

Died: Sept. 9, 2020

Service: Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Clark Cemetery

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

