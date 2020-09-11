Thelma R. Faith
Humansville
Born: June 4, 1933
Died: Sept. 7, 2020
Services: Thursday, Sept. 10, at Robinson Cemetery
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
James M. Gardner
Humansville
Born: Sept. 3, 1945
Died: Sept. 6, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Charles E. Ginnings
Wheatland
Born: Dec. 20, 1943
Died: Sept. 9, 2020
Services: none
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Johnnie J. Moore
Bolivar
Born: March 11, 1940
Died: Sept. 10, 2020
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Galmey Community Bible Church
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Clyde H. Strouse
Wheatland
Born: July 20, 1931
Died: Sept. 9, 2020
Service: Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Clark Cemetery
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
