E. Jean McCarter
Collins
Born: Aug. 13, 1936
Died: Sept. 16, 2020
Visitation: noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at Bolivar Seventh Day Adventist Church
Services: 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at the church
Arranged by Mizell Funeral Home
George W. Sanders
Quincy
Born: June 23, 1934
Died: Sept. 11, 2020
Services: none
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Mildred Tatom
Bolivar
Born: July 27, 1920
Died: Sept. 15, 2020
Services: Friday, Sept. 18, at First Baptist Church
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Bonnie S. Wescoat
Flemington
Born: June 24, 1941
Died: Sept. 14, 2020
Services: Friday, Sept. 18, at Weaubleau First Baptist Church
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.