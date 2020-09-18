E. Jean McCarter

Collins

Born: Aug. 13, 1936

Died: Sept. 16, 2020

Visitation: noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at Bolivar Seventh Day Adventist Church

Services: 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at the church

Arranged by Mizell Funeral Home

 

George W. Sanders

Quincy

Born: June 23, 1934

Died: Sept. 11, 2020

Services: none

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Mildred Tatom 

Bolivar

Born: July 27, 1920

Died: Sept. 15, 2020

Services: Friday, Sept. 18, at First Baptist Church

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Bonnie S. Wescoat 

Flemington

Born: June 24, 1941

Died: Sept. 14, 2020

Services: Friday, Sept. 18, at Weaubleau First Baptist Church

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

