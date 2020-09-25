Coneta “Connie” E. Arnold

Halfway

Born: Jan. 10, 1932

Died: Sept. 22, 2020

Services: Friday, Sept. 25, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

Raymond C. Craig

Texas

Born: Jan. 19, 1933

Died: Sept. 22, 2020

Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Hartley Cemetery, Cedar County

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Ernestine Kinsey

North Carolina

Born: Oct. 30, 1928

Died: Sept. 24, 2020

Visitation: 11 a.m-noon, Friday, Oct. 2, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: noon, Friday, Oct. 2, at the funeral home 

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Jacklyn L. McNerney

Pleasant Hope

Born: May 14, 1949

Died: Sept. 21, 2020

Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North

Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Veterans Cemetery, Springfield

Arranged by Greenlawn Funeral Home North

 

Gary Sellers

Bolivar

Born: July 1, 1941

Died: Sept. 25, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.