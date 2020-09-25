Coneta “Connie” E. Arnold
Halfway
Born: Jan. 10, 1932
Died: Sept. 22, 2020
Services: Friday, Sept. 25, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Raymond C. Craig
Texas
Born: Jan. 19, 1933
Died: Sept. 22, 2020
Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Hartley Cemetery, Cedar County
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Ernestine Kinsey
North Carolina
Born: Oct. 30, 1928
Died: Sept. 24, 2020
Visitation: 11 a.m-noon, Friday, Oct. 2, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: noon, Friday, Oct. 2, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Jacklyn L. McNerney
Pleasant Hope
Born: May 14, 1949
Died: Sept. 21, 2020
Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North
Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Veterans Cemetery, Springfield
Arranged by Greenlawn Funeral Home North
Gary Sellers
Bolivar
Born: July 1, 1941
Died: Sept. 25, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.