Michael K. Carter
Halfway
Born: Aug. 18, 1957
Died: Sept. 1, 2020
Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, graveside
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Roger Day
Bolivar
Born: May 18, 1944
Died: Sept. 1, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
