Claude Bybee

Preston

Born: May 24, 1927

Died: Dec. 20, 2019

Service: Monday, Dec. 23, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Harold T. Koch

Wheatland

Born: Dec. 14, 1942

Died: Dec. 17, 2019

Service: at a later date

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Dennis M. Lincoln

Wheatland

Born: Feb. 13, 1959

Died: Dec. 20, 2019

Service: at a later date

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Virginia C. Payne

Excelsior Springs

Born: May 11, 1929

Died: Dec. 19, 2019

Service: 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Payne Cemetery in Polk

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

LaVerne “Verne” Williams

Wisconsin

Born: Dec. 27, 1929

Died: Dec. 18, 2019

Service: at a later date

