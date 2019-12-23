Claude Bybee
Preston
Born: May 24, 1927
Died: Dec. 20, 2019
Service: Monday, Dec. 23, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Harold T. Koch
Wheatland
Born: Dec. 14, 1942
Died: Dec. 17, 2019
Service: at a later date
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Dennis M. Lincoln
Wheatland
Born: Feb. 13, 1959
Died: Dec. 20, 2019
Service: at a later date
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Virginia C. Payne
Excelsior Springs
Born: May 11, 1929
Died: Dec. 19, 2019
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Payne Cemetery in Polk
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
LaVerne “Verne” Williams
Wisconsin
Born: Dec. 27, 1929
Died: Dec. 18, 2019
Service: at a later date
