Herman L. Burns
Born: Jan. 21. 1928
Died: April 8, 2021
Services: 8:15 a.m. Friday, April 16, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
Arranged by Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
Donna L. Cooper
Bolivar
Born: Dec. 14, 1933
Died: April 11, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
James M. Dilday
Morrisville
Born: April 14, 1961
Died: March 31, 2021
Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Stockton State Park North Shelter
Nelson R. England
Tipton
Born: April 3, 1942
Died: April 5, 2021
Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Heckart Funeral Home, Sedalia
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at the funeral home
Arranged by Meisenheimer Funeral Home
Arlene Ferguson
Bolivar
Born: Sept. 30, 1938
Died: April 12, 2021
Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Friday, April 16, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, April 16, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Shirley Potts
Pleasant Hope
Born: Dec. 17, 1944
Died: April 10, 2021
Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 15, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.