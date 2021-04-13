Herman L. Burns

Born: Jan. 21. 1928

Died: April 8, 2021

Services: 8:15 a.m. Friday, April 16, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home

Arranged by Walnut Lawn Funeral Home

 

Donna L. Cooper

Bolivar

Born: Dec. 14, 1933

Died: April 11, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

James M. Dilday

Morrisville

Born: April 14, 1961

Died: March 31, 2021

Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Stockton State Park North Shelter 

 

Nelson R. England

Tipton

Born: April 3, 1942

Died: April 5, 2021

Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Heckart Funeral Home, Sedalia

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at the funeral home

Arranged by Meisenheimer Funeral Home

 

Arlene Ferguson

Bolivar

Born: Sept. 30, 1938

Died: April 12, 2021

Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Friday, April 16, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, April 16, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Shirley Potts

Pleasant Hope

Born: Dec. 17, 1944

Died: April 10, 2021

Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 15, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

