Cheryl A. Doty
Bolivar
Born: Nov. 9, 1958
Died: April 8, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Zeffie B. Gallup
Pittsburg
Born: Jan. 1, 1938
Died: April 12, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Patricia McDowell
Bolivar
Born: March 1, 1953
Died: April 13, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Dwayne F. Pool
Flemington
Born: Nov. 29, 1963
Died: April 9, 2020
Service: private
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Elbert “Ebb” Sconce
Aldrich
Born: July 10, 1935
Died: April 9, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Carolyn Snowden
Collins
Born: July 6, 1949
Died: April 11, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Katarina Wells
Bolivar
Born: June 30, 1975
Died: April 13, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
