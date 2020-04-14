Cheryl A. Doty

Bolivar

Born: Nov. 9, 1958

Died: April 8, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

Zeffie B. Gallup

Pittsburg

Born: Jan. 1, 1938

Died: April 12, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Patricia McDowell

Bolivar

Born: March 1, 1953

Died: April 13, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Dwayne F. Pool 

Flemington

Born: Nov. 29, 1963

Died: April 9, 2020

Service: private

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Elbert “Ebb” Sconce

Aldrich

Born: July 10, 1935

Died: April 9, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

Carolyn Snowden

Collins

Born: July 6, 1949

Died: April 11, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

Katarina Wells

Bolivar

Born: June 30, 1975

Died: April 13, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.