Beverly Bishop 

Willard

Born: Jan. 7, 1939

Died: April 19, 2020

Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, Greenlawn Funeral Home North, Springfield

Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, April 23, Walnut Grove Cemetery, Walnut Grove

Arranged by Greenlawn Funeral Home North

Netta L. Harris

Halfway

Born: July 11, 1938

Died: April 21, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

