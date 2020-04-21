Beverly Bishop
Willard
Born: Jan. 7, 1939
Died: April 19, 2020
Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, Greenlawn Funeral Home North, Springfield
Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, April 23, Walnut Grove Cemetery, Walnut Grove
Arranged by Greenlawn Funeral Home North
Netta L. Harris
Halfway
Born: July 11, 1938
Died: April 21, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
