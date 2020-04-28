Gaylord L. Cates

Bolivar

Born: Oct. 30, 1949

Died: April 17, 2020

Service: Tuesday, April 21, at Avery Spring Branch Cemetery

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

Jack Durbin

Born: May 25, 1930

Died: April 26, 2020

Visitation: noon-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, at the funeral home

Service: private

Arranged by Pitts Funeral Home

Lori M. Francis

Warrensburg

Born: March 22, 1979

Died: April 20, 2020

Service: Monday, April 27, at Hickory Grove Cemetery

Arranged by Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home & Crematory

Netta L. Harris

Halfway

Born: July 11, 1938

Died: April 21, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Anna L. Hoerning Spangler Neal

Bolivar

Born: Aug. 14, 1935

Died: April 22, 2020

Service: Sunday, April 22, at Bland-Brumback Funeral Home

Arranged by Bland-Brumback Funeral Home

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.