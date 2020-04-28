Gaylord L. Cates
Bolivar
Born: Oct. 30, 1949
Died: April 17, 2020
Service: Tuesday, April 21, at Avery Spring Branch Cemetery
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Jack Durbin
Born: May 25, 1930
Died: April 26, 2020
Visitation: noon-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, at the funeral home
Service: private
Arranged by Pitts Funeral Home
Lori M. Francis
Warrensburg
Born: March 22, 1979
Died: April 20, 2020
Service: Monday, April 27, at Hickory Grove Cemetery
Arranged by Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home & Crematory
Netta L. Harris
Halfway
Born: July 11, 1938
Died: April 21, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Anna L. Hoerning Spangler Neal
Bolivar
Born: Aug. 14, 1935
Died: April 22, 2020
Service: Sunday, April 22, at Bland-Brumback Funeral Home
Arranged by Bland-Brumback Funeral Home
