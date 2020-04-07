Roberta E. Lee

Dunnegan

Born: Jan. 14, 1930

Died: April 4, 2020

Service: Wednesday, April 8, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Bolivar

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Lavern L. Mashburn

Bolivar

Born: Sept. 15, 1964

Died: April 5, 2020

Service: Tuesday, April 7, at Goodson Cemetery, Goodson

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Robert "Boss Hog" Nelson

Hermitage

Born: June 18, 1952

Died: April 3, 2020

Service:  Monday, April 6, at Hermitage Cemetery, Hermitage

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

