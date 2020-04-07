Roberta E. Lee
Dunnegan
Born: Jan. 14, 1930
Died: April 4, 2020
Service: Wednesday, April 8, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Bolivar
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Lavern L. Mashburn
Bolivar
Born: Sept. 15, 1964
Died: April 5, 2020
Service: Tuesday, April 7, at Goodson Cemetery, Goodson
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Robert "Boss Hog" Nelson
Hermitage
Born: June 18, 1952
Died: April 3, 2020
Service: Monday, April 6, at Hermitage Cemetery, Hermitage
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
