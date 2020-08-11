Vesta A. Blue
Bolivar:
Born: Feb. 3, 1924
Died: Aug. 3, 2020
Services: Aug. 6, graveside
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Jeremy R. Crain
Sedalia
Born: Sept. 28, 1971
Died: Aug. 7, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Mary R. Breshears Ethridge
Born: Sept. 17, 1961
Died: Aug. 3, 2020
Services: Saturday, Aug. 8
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Sue C. Hagar
Gower
Born: Dec. 30, 1934
Died: July 30, 2020
Service: Saturday, Aug. 8
Bernard Krtek
Bolivar
Born: Dec. 3, 1933
Died: Aug. 10, 2020
Visitation: 5-7 p.m Monday, Aug. 17, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Terry Owens
Springfield
Born: Sept. 18, 1964
Died: Aug. 8, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Deborah D. Reimund
Hermitage
Born: April 18, 1949
Died: Aug. 7, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Hathaway Peterman Funeral Home
Helen D. Rowan Rotrock
Springfield
Born: Jan. 9, 1916
Died: Aug. 9, 2020
Services: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Aldrich
Arranged by Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home
Frank “Eddie” E. Tucker
Windsor
Born: July 20, 1935
Died: Aug. 6, 2020
Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Jones Funeral Home, St. James
Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the funeral home
Arranged by Jones Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.