Vesta A. Blue

Bolivar:

Born: Feb. 3, 1924

Died: Aug. 3, 2020

Services: Aug. 6, graveside

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home 

 

Jeremy R. Crain 

Sedalia

Born: Sept. 28, 1971

Died: Aug. 7, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Mary R. Breshears Ethridge

Born: Sept. 17, 1961

Died: Aug. 3, 2020

Services: Saturday, Aug. 8 

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Sue C. Hagar

Gower

Born: Dec. 30, 1934

Died: July 30, 2020

Service: Saturday, Aug. 8 

 

Bernard Krtek

Bolivar

Born: Dec. 3, 1933

Died: Aug. 10, 2020

Visitation: 5-7 p.m Monday, Aug. 17, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Terry Owens

Springfield

Born: Sept. 18, 1964

Died: Aug. 8, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Deborah D. Reimund 

Hermitage

Born: April 18, 1949

Died: Aug. 7, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Hathaway Peterman Funeral Home

 

Helen D. Rowan Rotrock

Springfield

Born: Jan. 9, 1916

Died: Aug. 9, 2020

Services: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Aldrich

Arranged by Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home

Frank “Eddie” E. Tucker

Windsor 

Born: July 20, 1935

Died: Aug. 6, 2020

Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Jones Funeral Home, St. James

Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the funeral home

Arranged by Jones Funeral Home

