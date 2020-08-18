Mary C. Clark 

Humansville

Born: July 11, 1942

Died: Aug. 16, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Angela G. Ethington

Flemington

Born: April 27, 1971

Died: Aug. 17, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Hathaway Peterman Funeral Home

 

Floyd C. Evans Jr.

Elkland

Born: Oct. 25, 1944

Died: Aug. 15, 2020

Visitation: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: noon Thursday, Aug. 20, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Geraldine M. Hensley

Cross Timbers

Born: March 15, 1925

Died: Aug. 17, 2020

Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Fairview Cemetery, Cross Timbers

Arranged by Hathaway Peterman Funeral Home

 

Lester J. Mincks

Born: March 19, 1937

Died: Aug. 16, 2020

Visitation: 11 a.m-12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Pitts Chapel

Services: 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Payne Cemetery, Polk

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Dorothy D. Rife

Wheatland

Born: July 2, 1953

Died: Aug. 16, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Hathaway Peterman Funeral Home

 

Kenneth E. Tindle

Dunnegan

Born: April 25, 1958

Died: Aug. 12, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Holden Crematory

 

Carliss O. Townsend

Flemington

Born: Nov. 8, 1949

Died: Aug. 14, 2020

Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Halfway

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Granville H. Watson Jr.

Mississippi

Born: Nov. 21, 1936

Died: Aug. 12, 2020

Services: Saturday, Aug. 15, at Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home, Mississippi

Arranged by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home

