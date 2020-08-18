Mary C. Clark
Humansville
Born: July 11, 1942
Died: Aug. 16, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Angela G. Ethington
Flemington
Born: April 27, 1971
Died: Aug. 17, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Hathaway Peterman Funeral Home
Floyd C. Evans Jr.
Elkland
Born: Oct. 25, 1944
Died: Aug. 15, 2020
Visitation: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: noon Thursday, Aug. 20, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Geraldine M. Hensley
Cross Timbers
Born: March 15, 1925
Died: Aug. 17, 2020
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Fairview Cemetery, Cross Timbers
Arranged by Hathaway Peterman Funeral Home
Lester J. Mincks
Born: March 19, 1937
Died: Aug. 16, 2020
Visitation: 11 a.m-12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Pitts Chapel
Services: 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Payne Cemetery, Polk
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Dorothy D. Rife
Wheatland
Born: July 2, 1953
Died: Aug. 16, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Hathaway Peterman Funeral Home
Kenneth E. Tindle
Dunnegan
Born: April 25, 1958
Died: Aug. 12, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Holden Crematory
Carliss O. Townsend
Flemington
Born: Nov. 8, 1949
Died: Aug. 14, 2020
Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Halfway
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Granville H. Watson Jr.
Mississippi
Born: Nov. 21, 1936
Died: Aug. 12, 2020
Services: Saturday, Aug. 15, at Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home, Mississippi
Arranged by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.