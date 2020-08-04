Eva M. Barton

Bolivar

Born: Jan. 27, 1950

Died: July 29, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Vesta Blue 

Bolivar

Born: Feb. 3, 1924

Died: Aug. 3, 2020

Service: private

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

William H. Childs 

Bolivar

Born: Aug. 17, 1944

Died: July 30, 2020

Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Wellspring Baptist Fellowship 

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Nancy E. R. Keith 

Bolivar

Born: March 15, 1942

Died: July 29, 2020

Services: none planned

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Kay Taylor

Morrisville

Born: May 24, 1953

Died: July 30, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Dorothy J. Tennison

Bolivar

Born: Sept. 12, 1927

Died: Aug. 3, 2020

Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Pitts Chapel

Services: 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at the chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

