Eva M. Barton
Bolivar
Born: Jan. 27, 1950
Died: July 29, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Vesta Blue
Bolivar
Born: Feb. 3, 1924
Died: Aug. 3, 2020
Service: private
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
William H. Childs
Bolivar
Born: Aug. 17, 1944
Died: July 30, 2020
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Wellspring Baptist Fellowship
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Nancy E. R. Keith
Bolivar
Born: March 15, 1942
Died: July 29, 2020
Services: none planned
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Kay Taylor
Morrisville
Born: May 24, 1953
Died: July 30, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Dorothy J. Tennison
Bolivar
Born: Sept. 12, 1927
Died: Aug. 3, 2020
Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Pitts Chapel
Services: 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at the chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.