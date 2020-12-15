Blane E. Allen
Bolivar
Born: Dec. 10, 1955
Died: Dec. 14, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Rita F. Ballinger Clay
Bolivar
Born: March 5, 1959
Died: Dec. 10, 2020
Services: Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Butler Funeral Home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Linda J. Davis
Born: Nov. 3, 1966
Died: Dec. 11, 2020
Services: 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Humansville City Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Troy L. Donohue
Hermitage
Born: Sept. 24, 1962
Died: Dec. 12, 2020
Service: private
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Dwain J. Hall
Born: Aug. 23, 1932
Died: Dec. 10, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Rev. Johnnie Hoover
Bolivar
Born: Sept. 25, 1933
Died: Dec. 10, 2020
Visitation: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at New Beginning Full Gospel Church, Humansville
Services: 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the church
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Shirley Ruth Pool
Born: Oct. 17, 1928
Died: Dec. 10, 2020
Service: Monday, Dec. 14, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Charles R. "Dick" Thompson
Weaubleau
Born: July 1, 1935
Died: Dec. 12, 2020
Services: private
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Dr. Danny Vance
Bolivar
Born: Feb. 15,1947
Died: Dec. 5, 2020
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.