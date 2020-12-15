Blane E. Allen

Bolivar

Born: Dec. 10, 1955 

Died: Dec. 14, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Rita F. Ballinger Clay

Bolivar

Born: March 5, 1959

Died: Dec. 10, 2020

Services: Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Butler Funeral Home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Linda J. Davis

Born: Nov. 3, 1966

Died: Dec. 11, 2020

Services: 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Humansville City Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Troy L. Donohue

Hermitage

Born: Sept. 24, 1962

Died: Dec. 12, 2020

Service: private

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Dwain J. Hall

Born: Aug. 23, 1932

Died: Dec. 10, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Rev. Johnnie Hoover

Bolivar

Born: Sept. 25, 1933

Died: Dec. 10, 2020

Visitation: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at New Beginning Full Gospel Church, Humansville

Services: 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the church

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Shirley Ruth Pool

Born: Oct. 17, 1928

Died: Dec. 10, 2020

Service: Monday, Dec. 14, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Charles R. "Dick" Thompson

Weaubleau

Born: July 1, 1935

Died: Dec. 12, 2020

Services: private

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Dr. Danny Vance 

Bolivar

Born: Feb. 15,1947

Died: Dec. 5, 2020

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

