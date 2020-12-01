Viriginia Breashears

Halfway

Born: Dec. 2, 1932

Died: Oct. 6, 2020

 

Vaughn George

Born: Oct. 26, 1939

Died: Nov. 22, 2020

Services: private

 

Wayne Gillespie

Indiana (formerly of Humansville)

Born: Sept. 25, 1941

Died: Nov. 28, 2020

Services: Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Conkle Funeral Home, Avon, Indiana

Arranged by Conkle Funeral Home

 

Maudie M. Huntsman

Hermitage

Born: May 25, 1924

Died: Nov. 25, 2020

Services: Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Macedonia Cemetery

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

Robert K. Johnson

Wheatland

Born: Feb. 21, 1952

Died: Nov. 28, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Toby W. Kessler

Brighton

Born: July 4, 1967

Died: Nov. 23, 2020

Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Brighton Cemetery

 

Naomi C. Lewton

Wheatland

Born: July 19, 1921

Died: Nov. 26, 2020

Services: Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Michael L. Palmer

Walnut Grove

Born: July 7, 1953

Died: Nov. 25, 2020

Services: Sunday, Nov. 30, at Morrisville United Methodist Church

Arranged by Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home

 

Lyle D. Payne

Humansville

Born: Sept. 4, 1939

Died: Nov. 27, 2020

Services: private

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Ralph  E. Peavey

Fair Play

Born: June 10, 1925

Died: Nov. 29, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

Roger A. Peebles

Bolivar

Born: Oct. 1, 1941

Died: Nov. 29, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Pamela J. Rawski

Oct. 10, 1936

Nov. 24, 2020

Services: private

Stephen B. Terrell

Wheatland

Born: Feb. 7, 1943

Died: Nov. 26, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

