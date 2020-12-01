Viriginia Breashears
Halfway
Born: Dec. 2, 1932
Died: Oct. 6, 2020
Vaughn George
Born: Oct. 26, 1939
Died: Nov. 22, 2020
Services: private
Wayne Gillespie
Indiana (formerly of Humansville)
Born: Sept. 25, 1941
Died: Nov. 28, 2020
Services: Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Conkle Funeral Home, Avon, Indiana
Arranged by Conkle Funeral Home
Maudie M. Huntsman
Hermitage
Born: May 25, 1924
Died: Nov. 25, 2020
Services: Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Macedonia Cemetery
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Robert K. Johnson
Wheatland
Born: Feb. 21, 1952
Died: Nov. 28, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Toby W. Kessler
Brighton
Born: July 4, 1967
Died: Nov. 23, 2020
Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Brighton Cemetery
Naomi C. Lewton
Wheatland
Born: July 19, 1921
Died: Nov. 26, 2020
Services: Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Michael L. Palmer
Walnut Grove
Born: July 7, 1953
Died: Nov. 25, 2020
Services: Sunday, Nov. 30, at Morrisville United Methodist Church
Arranged by Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home
Lyle D. Payne
Humansville
Born: Sept. 4, 1939
Died: Nov. 27, 2020
Services: private
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Ralph E. Peavey
Fair Play
Born: June 10, 1925
Died: Nov. 29, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Roger A. Peebles
Bolivar
Born: Oct. 1, 1941
Died: Nov. 29, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Pamela J. Rawski
Oct. 10, 1936
Nov. 24, 2020
Services: private
Stephen B. Terrell
Wheatland
Born: Feb. 7, 1943
Died: Nov. 26, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
