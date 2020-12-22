Alfred N. Breshears

Weaubleau

Born: June 1, 1934

Died: Dec. 15, 2020

Services: Saturday, Dec. 19, at Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Donna K. Christian

Hermitage

Born: June 11, 1965

Died: Dec. 15, 2020

Services: Friday, Dec. 18, at Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Retha "Rosalie" Craig

Texas

Born: Nov. 8, 1934

Died: Dec. 22, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Dwain J. Hall

Bolivar

Born: Aug. 23, 1932

Died: Dec. 10, 2020

Services: Saturday, Dec. 19, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Kansas

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Joyce Davolt-Williams Henry

Bolivar

Born: June 14, 1948

Died: Dec. 15, 2020

Services: private with public graveside pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Wanda L. Inglis 

Bolivar

Born: Aug. 17, 1943

Died: Dec. 20, 2020

Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, at Mt. View Cemetery, Polk

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Anna B. Leith

Bolivar

Born: May 4, 1926

Died: Dec. 16, 2020

Services: private

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Lonnie “Wayne” Long

Bolivar

Born: Aug. 30, 1948

Died: Dec. 22, 2020

Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at First Christian Church

Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at the church

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Bobbie G. Noah

Springfield

Born: March 7, 1925

Died: Dec. 7, 2020

Services: Monday, Dec. 21, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Marceline

Arranged by Bland-Brumbeck Funeral Home

 

Lawrence B. “Dutch” Noah

Springfield

Born: June 10, 1926

Died: Dec. 18, 2020

