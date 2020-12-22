Alfred N. Breshears
Weaubleau
Born: June 1, 1934
Died: Dec. 15, 2020
Services: Saturday, Dec. 19, at Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Donna K. Christian
Hermitage
Born: June 11, 1965
Died: Dec. 15, 2020
Services: Friday, Dec. 18, at Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Retha "Rosalie" Craig
Texas
Born: Nov. 8, 1934
Died: Dec. 22, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Dwain J. Hall
Bolivar
Born: Aug. 23, 1932
Died: Dec. 10, 2020
Services: Saturday, Dec. 19, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Kansas
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Joyce Davolt-Williams Henry
Bolivar
Born: June 14, 1948
Died: Dec. 15, 2020
Services: private with public graveside pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Wanda L. Inglis
Bolivar
Born: Aug. 17, 1943
Died: Dec. 20, 2020
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, at Mt. View Cemetery, Polk
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Anna B. Leith
Bolivar
Born: May 4, 1926
Died: Dec. 16, 2020
Services: private
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Lonnie “Wayne” Long
Bolivar
Born: Aug. 30, 1948
Died: Dec. 22, 2020
Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at First Christian Church
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at the church
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Bobbie G. Noah
Springfield
Born: March 7, 1925
Died: Dec. 7, 2020
Services: Monday, Dec. 21, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Marceline
Arranged by Bland-Brumbeck Funeral Home
Lawrence B. “Dutch” Noah
Springfield
Born: June 10, 1926
Died: Dec. 18, 2020
