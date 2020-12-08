Elizabeth I. Allen

Dunnegan

Born: Dec. 10, 1927

Died: Dec. 4, 2020

Services: Monday, Dec. 7, at Fairview-Butcher Cemetery

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Marion L. Bailey

Preston

Born: Feb. 12, 1957

Died: Dec. 2, 2020

Services: private

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Ethel Bennett

Cross Timbers

Born: Dec. 30, 1944

Died: Dec. 6, 2020

Services: none

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Christine L. Harper

Born: April 11, 1925

Died: Dec. 7, 2020

Services: private

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Kathina L. Lakin

Humansville

Born: July 17, 1938

Died: Dec. 2, 2020

Services: private

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Stephen B. Terrell

Wheatland

Born: Feb. 7, 1943

Died: Nov. 26, 2020

Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Mary “Frances” Thomason 

Bolivar

Born: Jan. 6, 1926

Died: Nov. 22, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Rev. Danny L. Vance

Bolivar

Born: Feb. 15, 1947

Died: Dec. 5, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

