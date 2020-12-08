Elizabeth I. Allen
Dunnegan
Born: Dec. 10, 1927
Died: Dec. 4, 2020
Services: Monday, Dec. 7, at Fairview-Butcher Cemetery
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Marion L. Bailey
Preston
Born: Feb. 12, 1957
Died: Dec. 2, 2020
Services: private
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Ethel Bennett
Cross Timbers
Born: Dec. 30, 1944
Died: Dec. 6, 2020
Services: none
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Christine L. Harper
Born: April 11, 1925
Died: Dec. 7, 2020
Services: private
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Kathina L. Lakin
Humansville
Born: July 17, 1938
Died: Dec. 2, 2020
Services: private
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Stephen B. Terrell
Wheatland
Born: Feb. 7, 1943
Died: Nov. 26, 2020
Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Mary “Frances” Thomason
Bolivar
Born: Jan. 6, 1926
Died: Nov. 22, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Rev. Danny L. Vance
Bolivar
Born: Feb. 15, 1947
Died: Dec. 5, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
