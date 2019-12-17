Sherry L. Evel
Bolivar
Born: June 6, 1946
Died: Dec. 14, 2019
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, with burial following at Yeakley Chapel Cemetery in Greene County
Arranged by Greenlawn Funeral Home North
Steven T. J. Ikerd
Bolivar
Born: Dec. 13, 1975
Died: Dec. 1, 2019
Service: at a later date
Arranged by Cantlon Otterness & Viets Funeral Home
JoAnne Lockman
Bolivar
Born: June 19, 1943
Died: Dec. 12, 2019
Service: Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Slagle Cemetery
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Robert D. Johnson
Flemington
Born: May 19, 1950
Died: Dec. 15, 2019
Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the funeral home
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Richard W. Lehne
Bolivar
Born: March 30, 1945
Died: Dec. 10, 2019
Service: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 945 Hwy. 32, Bolivar
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Rosemary McCord
Oklahoma
Born: Aug. 11, 1927
Died: Dec. 14, 2019
Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Tribute Funeral Home, Norman, Oklahoma
Service: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at First Baptist Church, Norman, Oklahoma
Arranged by Tribute Funeral Home
David Rash
Cross Timbers
Born: Aug. 3, 1949
Died: Dec. 11, 2019
Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the funeral home
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Dorothy F. Tur
Mt. Vernon
Born: Dec. 22, 1955
Died: Dec. 1, 2019
Service: none planned
Arranged by Fossett-Mosher Funeral Home
