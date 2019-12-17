Sherry L. Evel

Bolivar

Born: June 6, 1946

Died: Dec. 14, 2019

Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, with burial following at Yeakley Chapel Cemetery in Greene County

Arranged by Greenlawn Funeral Home North

  

Steven T. J. Ikerd

Bolivar

Born: Dec. 13, 1975

Died: Dec. 1, 2019

Service: at a later date

Arranged by Cantlon Otterness & Viets Funeral Home

 

JoAnne Lockman

Bolivar

Born: June 19, 1943

Died: Dec. 12, 2019

Service: Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Slagle Cemetery

Arranged by Pitts Chapel 

 

Robert D. Johnson

Flemington

Born: May 19, 1950

Died: Dec. 15, 2019

Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel

Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the funeral home

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Richard W. Lehne

Bolivar

Born: March 30, 1945

Died: Dec. 10, 2019

Service: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 945 Hwy. 32, Bolivar 

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Rosemary McCord

Oklahoma

Born: Aug. 11, 1927

Died: Dec. 14, 2019

Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Tribute Funeral Home,  Norman, Oklahoma

Service: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at First Baptist Church, Norman, Oklahoma

Arranged by Tribute Funeral Home

 

David Rash

Cross Timbers

Born: Aug. 3, 1949

Died: Dec. 11, 2019

Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the funeral home

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Dorothy F. Tur

Mt. Vernon

Born: Dec. 22, 1955

Died: Dec. 1, 2019

Service: none planned

Arranged by Fossett-Mosher Funeral Home

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.