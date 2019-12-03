Janet Marie Adcock

Halfway

Born: Sept. 12, 1947

Died: Nov. 29, 2019

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Pitts Chapel, Bolivar, with visitation preceding at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Reed Cemetery

Arranged by Pitts Chapel, Bolivar

 

Patricia Ann Dye

Walnut Grove

Born: July 23, 1941

Died: Nov. 29, 2019

Services: Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home with burial at Eudora Cemetery

Arranged by Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Walnut Grove

 

Nyle Gaddy

Born: April 15, 1943

Died: Nov. 25, 2019

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Shirley Ann Henry 

Bolivar

Born: April 8, 1942

Died: Nov. 30, 2019

Services: 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Heritage Baptist Church, Bolivar, with visitation preceding at 4 p.m.

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home, Bolivar

 

Linord Ugene Johnson

Kansas City, Kansas

Born: June 29, 1932

Died: Nov. 25, 2019

Services: Saturday, Nov. 30, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel with burial at Crutsinger Cemetery, Weaubleau

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Weaubleau

 

Bryan Lee Leonard

Pittsburg

Born: Jan. 19, 1978

Died: Nov. 27, 2019

Services: Memorial services at a later date

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman

 

Mary Ellen Phillips

Ottawa, Kansas, formerly of Wheatland

Born: Oct. 1, 1934

Died: Nov. 30, 2019

Services: To be announced at a later date

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman

 

Arthur L. Porter Jr.

Weaubleau

Born: Jan. 31, 1946

Died: Dec. 1, 2019

Services: Private family memorial at later date

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman 

 

Frances Helen Redman

Whitehall, Montana

Born: Oct. 10, 1924

Died: Nov. 30, 2019

