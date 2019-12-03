Janet Marie Adcock
Halfway
Born: Sept. 12, 1947
Died: Nov. 29, 2019
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Pitts Chapel, Bolivar, with visitation preceding at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Reed Cemetery
Arranged by Pitts Chapel, Bolivar
Patricia Ann Dye
Walnut Grove
Born: July 23, 1941
Died: Nov. 29, 2019
Services: Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home with burial at Eudora Cemetery
Arranged by Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Walnut Grove
Nyle Gaddy
Born: April 15, 1943
Died: Nov. 25, 2019
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Shirley Ann Henry
Bolivar
Born: April 8, 1942
Died: Nov. 30, 2019
Services: 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Heritage Baptist Church, Bolivar, with visitation preceding at 4 p.m.
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home, Bolivar
Linord Ugene Johnson
Kansas City, Kansas
Born: June 29, 1932
Died: Nov. 25, 2019
Services: Saturday, Nov. 30, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel with burial at Crutsinger Cemetery, Weaubleau
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Weaubleau
Bryan Lee Leonard
Pittsburg
Born: Jan. 19, 1978
Died: Nov. 27, 2019
Services: Memorial services at a later date
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman
Mary Ellen Phillips
Ottawa, Kansas, formerly of Wheatland
Born: Oct. 1, 1934
Died: Nov. 30, 2019
Services: To be announced at a later date
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman
Arthur L. Porter Jr.
Weaubleau
Born: Jan. 31, 1946
Died: Dec. 1, 2019
Services: Private family memorial at later date
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman
Frances Helen Redman
Whitehall, Montana
Born: Oct. 10, 1924
Died: Nov. 30, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.