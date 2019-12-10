Darrol Cribbs
Bolivar
Born: Sept. 28, 1940
Death: Dec. 6, 2019
Service: Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Southwest Baptist University’s Mabee Chapel
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Peter D. "Fuzzy" Jeffers
Halfway
Born: Jan. 7, 1953
Died: Dec. 8, 2019
Service: at a later date
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Neva Keller
Humansville
Born: June 24, 1934
Died: Dec. 8, 2019
Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Humansville Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Tommy “Philip” Nasalroad
Hermitage
Born: Sept. 8, 1970
Died: Dec. 6, 2019
Service: Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Harrell Dean Stark Sr.
Bolivar
Born: Nov. 1, 1934
Died: Dec. 8. 2019
Services: pending at this time
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
