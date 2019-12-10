Darrol Cribbs

Bolivar

Born: Sept. 28, 1940

Death: Dec. 6, 2019

Service: Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Southwest Baptist University’s Mabee Chapel

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

  

Peter D. "Fuzzy" Jeffers

Halfway

Born: Jan. 7, 1953

Died: Dec. 8, 2019

Service: at a later date

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Neva Keller

Humansville

Born: June 24, 1934

Died: Dec. 8, 2019

Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Humansville Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Tommy “Philip” Nasalroad

Hermitage

Born: Sept. 8, 1970

Died: Dec. 6, 2019

Service: Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Harrell Dean Stark Sr.

Bolivar

Born: Nov. 1, 1934

Died: Dec. 8. 2019

Services: pending at this time

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

