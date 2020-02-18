Sharon K. Alvarado
Humansville
Born: June 29, 1952
Died: Feb. 14, 2020
Visitation: noon Saturday, Feb. 22, at Butler Funeral Home in Humansville
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Danny R. Bishop
Springfield
Born: July 13, 1938
Died: Feb. 16, 2020
Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Butler Funeral Home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Lola J. Hagendorf
Bolivar
Born: Oct. 20, 1955
Died: Feb. 15, 2020
Service: private
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Robert L. Latham
Willard
Born: Jan. 5, 1954
Died: Feb. 15, 2020
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the funeral home
Arranged by Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home
Glee A. Leblanc
Bolivar
Born: Aug. 11, 1938
Died: Feb. 11, 2020
Service: Sunday, Feb. 16, at Dadeville Baptist Church
Arranged by Greenfield Funeral Chapel
James Ethmer Lynch
Dunnegan
Born: Feb. 1, 1933
Died: Feb. 11, 2020
Service: Monday, Feb. 17, at Hartley Cemetery in rural Fair Play
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
