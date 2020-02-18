Sharon K. Alvarado

Humansville

Born: June 29, 1952

Died: Feb. 14, 2020

Visitation: noon Saturday, Feb. 22, at Butler Funeral Home in Humansville

Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Danny R. Bishop

Springfield

Born: July 13, 1938

Died: Feb. 16, 2020

Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Butler Funeral Home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Lola J. Hagendorf

Bolivar

Born: Oct. 20, 1955

Died: Feb. 15, 2020

Service: private 

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Robert L. Latham 

Willard

Born: Jan. 5, 1954

Died: Feb. 15, 2020

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home

Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the funeral home

Arranged by Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home

 

Glee A. Leblanc

Bolivar

Born: Aug. 11, 1938

Died: Feb. 11, 2020

Service: Sunday, Feb. 16, at Dadeville Baptist Church

Arranged by Greenfield Funeral Chapel

 

James Ethmer Lynch

Dunnegan

Born: Feb. 1, 1933

Died: Feb. 11, 2020

Service: Monday, Feb. 17, at Hartley Cemetery in rural Fair Play

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

