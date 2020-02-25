Carolyn Hatcher
Bolivar
Born: July 12, 1968
Died: Feb. 22, 2020
Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Butler Funeral Home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Roy I. Johnson
Bolivar
Born: March 25, 1948
Died: Feb. 24, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Robert L. Redding
Polk
Born: July 7, 1938
Died: Feb. 23, 2020
Visitation: 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Pitts Chapel
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the funeral home
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
James R. Rice
Aldrich
Born: July 30, 1930
Died: Feb. 22, 2020
Visitation: 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Butler Funeral Home
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Tammy Jo Walker
Bolivar
Born: June 6, 1960
Died: Feb. 22, 2020
Service: at a later date
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
