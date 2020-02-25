Carolyn Hatcher

Bolivar

Born: July 12, 1968

Died: Feb. 22, 2020

Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Butler Funeral Home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Roy I. Johnson

Bolivar

Born: March 25, 1948

Died: Feb. 24, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Robert L. Redding

Polk

Born: July 7, 1938

Died: Feb. 23, 2020

Visitation: 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Pitts Chapel

Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the funeral home

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

James R. Rice

Aldrich

Born: July 30, 1930 

Died: Feb. 22, 2020

Visitation: 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Butler Funeral Home

Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Tammy Jo Walker

Bolivar

Born: June 6, 1960

Died: Feb. 22, 2020

Service: at a later date

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.