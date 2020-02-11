Jack R. Burrell
Bolivar
Born: Oct. 12, 1934
Died: Feb. 9, 2020
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Fairview-Butcher Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
William L. Malloy
Born: Nov. 25, 1935
Died: Feb. 9, 2020
Service: none planned at this time
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Glen Manning Jr.
Bolivar
Born: June 21, 1960
Died: Feb. 6, 2020
Service: noon Thursday, Feb. 13, at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Mary E. Pendergrass
Pleasant Hope
Born: Dec. 21, 1933
Died: Feb. 8, 2020
Service: Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Rock Prairie Cemetery, Pleasant Hope
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Susan Stoops
Fair Grove
Born: Sept. 3, 1955
Died: Feb. 9, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Joseph F. and Mary E. "Betty" Vodicka
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery, Bolivar
Arranged by Rea Funeral Chapel
