Jack R. Burrell

Bolivar

Born: Oct. 12, 1934

Died: Feb. 9, 2020

Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Fairview-Butcher Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

William L. Malloy

Born: Nov. 25, 1935

Died: Feb. 9, 2020

Service: none planned at this time

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Glen Manning Jr.

Bolivar

Born: June 21, 1960

Died: Feb. 6, 2020

Service: noon Thursday, Feb. 13, at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery 

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Mary E. Pendergrass

Pleasant Hope

Born: Dec. 21, 1933

Died: Feb. 8, 2020

Service: Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Rock Prairie Cemetery, Pleasant Hope

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Susan Stoops

Fair Grove

Born: Sept. 3, 1955

Died: Feb. 9, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Joseph F. and Mary E. "Betty" Vodicka

Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery, Bolivar

Arranged by Rea Funeral Chapel

