David L. DeRossett
Born: April 25, 1955
Died: Jan. 25, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
David A. Estes
Born: Nov. 1, 1922
Died: Jan. 21, 2021
Visitation: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Patricia “Patti” Hill Garretson
Bolivar
Born: Nov. 13, 1952
Died: Jan. 17, 2021
Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Jerry Edward Miller
Bolivar
Born: July 16, 1929
Died: Jan. 22, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Debra L. Parker
Fair Play
Born: July 27, 1964
Died: Jan. 22, 2021
Services: Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Hopkins Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Reva Quick
Born: March 13, 1938
Died: Jan. 25, 2021
Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Rose Hill Baptist Church
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Iva “Dolores” Scroggins
Born: Sept. 29, 1929
Died: Jan. 4, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Holden Cremation and Funeral Services
John C. Simmons
Hermitage
Born: Oct. 1, 1942
Died: Jan. 18, 2021
Services: Friday, Jan. 22, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.