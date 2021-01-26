David L. DeRossett

Born: April 25, 1955

Died: Jan. 25, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

David A. Estes

Born: Nov. 1, 1922

Died: Jan. 21, 2021

Visitation: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Patricia “Patti” Hill Garretson

Bolivar

Born: Nov. 13, 1952

Died: Jan. 17, 2021

Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Jerry Edward Miller

Bolivar

Born: July 16, 1929

Died: Jan. 22, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Debra L. Parker

Fair Play

Born: July 27, 1964

Died: Jan. 22, 2021

Services: Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Hopkins Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Reva Quick

Born: March 13, 1938

Died: Jan. 25, 2021

Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Rose Hill Baptist Church

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Iva “Dolores” Scroggins

Born: Sept. 29, 1929

Died: Jan. 4, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Holden Cremation and Funeral Services

 

John C. Simmons

Hermitage

Born: Oct. 1, 1942

Died: Jan. 18, 2021

Services: Friday, Jan. 22, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

