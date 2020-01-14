Larry Armfield
Pleasant Hope
Born: Sept. 21, 1954
Died: Jan. 12, 2020
Visitation: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Butler Funeral Home
Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Billie A. Counts
Bolivar
Born: May 13, 1947
Died: Jan. 13, 2020
Visitation: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Butler Funeral Home
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at First Baptist Church of Bolivar
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Shirley M. Crawford
Bolivar
Born: July 5, 1933
Died: Jan. 10, 2020
Service: private family service at a later date
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Virgil Hughes
Humansville
Born: Aug. 11, 1938
Died: Jan. 12, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Bernie "Dale" Mitchell
Carthage
Born: Jan. 4, 1934
Died: Jan. 9, 2020
Service: at a later date
Arranged by Ulmer Funeral Home
Charlene Mae Smith (Sullivan)
Born: March 3, 1959
Died: Jan. 9, 2020
Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the church
Arranged by Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.