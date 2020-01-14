Larry Armfield

Pleasant Hope

Born: Sept. 21, 1954

Died: Jan. 12, 2020

Visitation: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Butler Funeral Home

Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Billie A. Counts

Bolivar

Born: May 13, 1947

Died: Jan. 13, 2020

Visitation: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Butler Funeral Home

Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at First Baptist Church of Bolivar

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Shirley M. Crawford

Bolivar

Born: July 5, 1933

Died: Jan. 10, 2020

Service: private family service at a later date

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Virgil Hughes

Humansville

Born: Aug. 11, 1938

Died: Jan. 12, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Bernie "Dale" Mitchell

Carthage

Born: Jan. 4, 1934

Died: Jan. 9, 2020 

Service: at a later date

Arranged by Ulmer Funeral Home

 

Charlene Mae Smith (Sullivan)

Born: March 3, 1959

Died: Jan. 9, 2020

Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church

Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the church

Arranged by Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home

