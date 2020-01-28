Claris E. Angleton
Kansas
Born: Dec. 18, 1937
Died: Jan. 23, 2020
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Countryside Funeral Home, Chanute, Kansas
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Big Creek Methodist Church, Chanute, Kansas
Arranged by Countryside Funeral Home
Donnie R. Beesley
Bolivar
Born: July 15, 1956
Died: Jan. 25, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Yvonne Lee Carey
Arkansas
Born: May 22, 1935
Died: Jan. 17, 2020
Service: Saturday, Jan. 25, at Delancey-Murphy Funeral Home in Lepanto, Arkansas
Yolanda K. D. Deputy
Lebanon
Born: May 2, 1943
Died: Jan. 23, 2020
Service: at later date
Arranged by Shadel’s Colonial Chapel
Oralew “Pinky” Pinkerman
Buffalo
Born: Oct. 21, 1933
Died: Jan. 16, 2020
Service: at a later date
Amelia “Lois” Winton
Louisiana
Born: April 10, 1930
Died: Jan. 6, 2020
Visitation: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Pitts Chapel
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the funeral home
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
