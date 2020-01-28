Claris E. Angleton

Kansas

Born: Dec. 18, 1937

Died: Jan. 23, 2020

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Countryside Funeral Home, Chanute, Kansas

Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Big Creek Methodist Church, Chanute, Kansas

Arranged by Countryside Funeral Home 

 

Donnie R. Beesley

Bolivar

Born: July 15, 1956

Died: Jan. 25, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Yvonne Lee Carey

Arkansas

Born: May 22, 1935

Died: Jan. 17, 2020

Service: Saturday, Jan. 25, at Delancey-Murphy Funeral Home in Lepanto, Arkansas

 

Yolanda K. D. Deputy

Lebanon

Born: May 2, 1943

Died: Jan. 23, 2020

Service: at later date

Arranged by Shadel’s Colonial Chapel

 

Oralew “Pinky” Pinkerman

Buffalo

Born: Oct. 21, 1933

Died: Jan. 16, 2020

Service: at a later date

 

Amelia “Lois” Winton

Louisiana

Born: April 10, 1930

Died: Jan. 6, 2020

Visitation: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Pitts Chapel 

Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the funeral home

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

