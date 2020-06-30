Marcella McNeely Allison

Flemington

Born: Jan. 20, 1935

Died: June 26, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Roger E. Ballantyne

Bolivar

Born: Feb. 2, 1936

Died: June 29, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Alpha “Bud” L. Clinkenbeard

Bolivar

Born: Oct. 27, 1929

Died: June 27, 2020

Service: Tuesday, June 30, at Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home

Arranged by Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home

 

Peggy Lou Jobe

Pittsburg

Born: April 22, 1942

Died: June 17, 2020

Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Prairie Chapel United Methodist Church 

Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at the church

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

