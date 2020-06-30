Marcella McNeely Allison
Flemington
Born: Jan. 20, 1935
Died: June 26, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Roger E. Ballantyne
Bolivar
Born: Feb. 2, 1936
Died: June 29, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Alpha “Bud” L. Clinkenbeard
Bolivar
Born: Oct. 27, 1929
Died: June 27, 2020
Service: Tuesday, June 30, at Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home
Arranged by Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home
Peggy Lou Jobe
Pittsburg
Born: April 22, 1942
Died: June 17, 2020
Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Prairie Chapel United Methodist Church
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at the church
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
