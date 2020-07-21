Dean W. Brim
Bolivar
Born: Dec. 28, 1932
Died: July 8, 2020
Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, at Mt. Olive Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Yuma L. Jenkins
Bolivar
Born: Nov. 18, 1922
Died: July 14, 2020
Service: private service Tuesday, July 21
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Steve Kelly
Springfield
Born: Aug. 13, 1960
Died: June 15, 2020
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Greenwood Cemetery
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Treva M. Orrell
Bolivar
Born: Feb. 8, 1947
Died: July 18, 2020
Visitation: 3-7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Pitts Chapel
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, at the funeral home
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Michael D. Stillings
Willard
Born: Aug. 16, 1987
Died: July 15, 2020
Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at 11226 N. Farm Road 37, Brighton
Jack Wolfinbarger
Born: Sept. 14, 1941
Died: July 17, 2020
Services: Monday, July 27, at Howard Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
