Dean W. Brim

Bolivar

Born: Dec. 28, 1932

Died: July 8, 2020

Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, at Mt. Olive Cemetery 

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Yuma L. Jenkins 

Bolivar

Born: Nov. 18, 1922

Died: July 14, 2020

Service: private service Tuesday, July 21

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Steve Kelly

Springfield

Born: Aug. 13, 1960

Died: June 15, 2020

Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Greenwood Cemetery 

Arranged by Pitts Chapel 

 

Treva M. Orrell

Bolivar

Born: Feb. 8, 1947

Died: July 18, 2020

Visitation: 3-7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Pitts Chapel

Service: 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, at the funeral home

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Michael D. Stillings

Willard

Born: Aug. 16, 1987

Died: July 15, 2020

Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at 11226 N. Farm Road 37, Brighton

 

Jack Wolfinbarger

Born: Sept. 14, 1941

Died: July 17, 2020

Services: Monday, July 27, at Howard Cemetery 

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.