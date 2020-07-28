Thelma J. Davis

Humansville

Born: May 28, 1951

Died: July 25, 2020

Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Joseph H. Hubbert

Bolivar

Born: April 7, 1942

Died: July 28, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

David R. Tucker

Pleasant Hope

Born: Sept. 10, 1954

Died: July 20, 2020

Service: Friday, July 24, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North

Arranged by Greenlawn Funeral Home North

