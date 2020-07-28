Thelma J. Davis
Humansville
Born: May 28, 1951
Died: July 25, 2020
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Joseph H. Hubbert
Bolivar
Born: April 7, 1942
Died: July 28, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
David R. Tucker
Pleasant Hope
Born: Sept. 10, 1954
Died: July 20, 2020
Service: Friday, July 24, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North
Arranged by Greenlawn Funeral Home North
