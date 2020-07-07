Elizabeth A. Choate Harris

Bolivar

Born: June 22, 1948

Died: July 4, 2020

Visitation: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Butler Funeral Home

Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Greenwood Cemetery, Bolivar

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Elbert Sconce

Aldrich

Born: July 10, 1935

Died: April 9, 2020

Service: 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, at Morrisville Assembly of God

