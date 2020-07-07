Elizabeth A. Choate Harris
Bolivar
Born: June 22, 1948
Died: July 4, 2020
Visitation: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Butler Funeral Home
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Greenwood Cemetery, Bolivar
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Elbert Sconce
Aldrich
Born: July 10, 1935
Died: April 9, 2020
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, at Morrisville Assembly of God
