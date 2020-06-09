Carl D. Bailey Jr.

Hermitage

Born: March 1, 1952

Died: June 7, 2020

Visitation: 10 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at Prairie United Methodist Church, Urbana

Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at the church

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Dr. James Fusco 

Bolivar

Born: Nov. 2, l954

Died: June 3, 2020

Visitation: 2 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Butler Funeral Home

Service: 3 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Velma I. Wimberly Miller

Houston

Born: March 19, 1926

Died: June 2, 2020

Service: private

Arranged by Evans Funeral Home

 

Jesse L. Phillips Jr.

Bolivar

Born: Dec. 16, 1944

Died: June 5, 2020

Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Butler Funeral Home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Betty J. Payne 

Bolivar

Born: July 15, 1930

Died: June 1, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home 

 

Erma I. Rowley

Halfway

Born: Jan. 3, 1935

Died: June 8, 2020

Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Butler Funeral Home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.