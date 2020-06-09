Carl D. Bailey Jr.
Hermitage
Born: March 1, 1952
Died: June 7, 2020
Visitation: 10 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at Prairie United Methodist Church, Urbana
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at the church
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Dr. James Fusco
Bolivar
Born: Nov. 2, l954
Died: June 3, 2020
Visitation: 2 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Butler Funeral Home
Service: 3 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Velma I. Wimberly Miller
Houston
Born: March 19, 1926
Died: June 2, 2020
Service: private
Arranged by Evans Funeral Home
Jesse L. Phillips Jr.
Bolivar
Born: Dec. 16, 1944
Died: June 5, 2020
Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Butler Funeral Home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Betty J. Payne
Bolivar
Born: July 15, 1930
Died: June 1, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
Erma I. Rowley
Halfway
Born: Jan. 3, 1935
Died: June 8, 2020
Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Butler Funeral Home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.