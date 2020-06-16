Ruby L. Hayward Brown

Born: Jan. 7, 1936

Died: June 11, 2020

Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Harvest Assembly Church, Fair Play

Arranged by Bland-Brumback Funeral Home

 

Sandra J. Granger

Flemington

Born: Aug. 3, 1959

Died: June 12, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Service

 

Ronald D. Harris

Marshfield

Born: May 31, 1953

Died: June 12, 2020

Service: 4 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at 3611 State Hwy. 73, Buffalo

Arranged by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Service

 

Michael Royston

Fordland

Born: Feb. 8, 1975

Died: June 15, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Paula J. Webb

Bolivar

Born: Aug. 25, 1938

Died: June 13, 2020

Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at First Baptist Church, Bolivar

Service: 11 a.m., Saturday, June 20, at the church

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Sandy L. Young

Born: Jan. 12, 1962

Died: May 30, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Service

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.