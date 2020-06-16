Ruby L. Hayward Brown
Born: Jan. 7, 1936
Died: June 11, 2020
Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Harvest Assembly Church, Fair Play
Arranged by Bland-Brumback Funeral Home
Sandra J. Granger
Flemington
Born: Aug. 3, 1959
Died: June 12, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Service
Ronald D. Harris
Marshfield
Born: May 31, 1953
Died: June 12, 2020
Service: 4 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at 3611 State Hwy. 73, Buffalo
Arranged by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Service
Michael Royston
Fordland
Born: Feb. 8, 1975
Died: June 15, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Paula J. Webb
Bolivar
Born: Aug. 25, 1938
Died: June 13, 2020
Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at First Baptist Church, Bolivar
Service: 11 a.m., Saturday, June 20, at the church
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Sandy L. Young
Born: Jan. 12, 1962
Died: May 30, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Service
