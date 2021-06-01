Matthew D. Burns
Urbana
Born: June 16, 1961
Died: May 18, 2021
Services: at a later date
Arranged by Cullen Funeral Home
Donald L. Davis
Wheatland
Born: June 1, 1939
Died: May 29, 2021
Services: at a later date
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Larry S. Lilly
Flemington
Born: Jan. 11, 1940
Died: May 30, 2021
Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Plum Grove Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Norma Robertson
Born: June 15, 1933
Died: May 30, 2021
Visitation: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 3, at Resurrection Cemetery
Arranged by Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
Larry G. Sanner
Born: April 1, 1957
Died: May 30, 2021
Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Friday, June 4, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, at Schofield Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Edward Zachary
Collins
Born: Dec. 30, 1966
Died: May 27, 2021
Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Butler Funeral Home, Humansville
Services: 2 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.