Matthew D. Burns

Urbana

Born: June 16, 1961

Died: May 18, 2021

Services: at a later date

Arranged by Cullen Funeral Home

Donald L. Davis

Wheatland

Born: June 1, 1939

Died: May 29, 2021

Services: at a later date

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

Larry S. Lilly

Flemington

Born: Jan. 11, 1940

Died: May 30, 2021

Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Plum Grove Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Norma Robertson

Born: June 15, 1933

Died: May 30, 2021

Visitation: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home

Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 3, at Resurrection Cemetery

Arranged by Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home

Larry G. Sanner

Born: April 1, 1957 

Died: May 30, 2021

Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Friday, June 4, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, at Schofield Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Edward Zachary

Collins

Born: Dec. 30, 1966

Died: May 27, 2021

Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Butler Funeral Home, Humansville

Services: 2 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

