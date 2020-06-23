Jackie Bays
Halfway
Born: July 29, 1951
Died: June 18, 2020
Service: Monday, June 22, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Carroll M. Briley
Born: Sept. 11, 1920
Died: June 20, 2020
Service: Tuesday, June 23, at Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita, Kansas
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Jesse J. Buettgenbach
Wheatland
Born: Sept. 9, 1933
Died: March 7, 2020
Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Sandra J. Granger
Flemington
Born: Aug. 3, 1959
Died: June 12, 2020
Service: pending
Arrangements by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services
James C. McCarty
Hermitage
Born: Feb. 18, 1940
Died: June 17, 2020
Service: Monday, June 22, at Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Mary E. Phillips
Ottawa, Kansas
Born: Oct. 1, 1934
Died: Nov. 30, 2019
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Dooly Bend Cemetery, Wheatland
Keith A. Smith
Bolivar
Born: Feb. 27, 1938
Died: June 19, 2020
Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
