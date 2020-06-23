Jackie Bays 

Halfway

Born: July 29, 1951

Died: June 18, 2020

Service: Monday, June 22, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Carroll M. Briley

Born: Sept. 11, 1920

Died: June 20, 2020

Service: Tuesday, June 23, at Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita, Kansas

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Jesse J. Buettgenbach

Wheatland

Born: Sept. 9, 1933

Died: March 7, 2020

Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Sandra J. Granger

Flemington

Born: Aug. 3, 1959

Died: June 12, 2020

Service: pending

Arrangements by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services

 

James C. McCarty

Hermitage

Born: Feb. 18, 1940

Died: June 17, 2020

Service: Monday, June 22, at Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Mary E. Phillips

Ottawa, Kansas

Born: Oct. 1, 1934

Died: Nov. 30, 2019

Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Dooly Bend Cemetery, Wheatland

 

Keith A. Smith

Bolivar

Born: Feb. 27, 1938

Died: June 19, 2020

Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

