 

Wanda L. Beersman

Bolivar

Born: April 23, 1932

Died: June 1, 2020 

Visitation: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Pitts Chapel

Service: 10 a.m. Friday, June 5, at the Morrisville Cemetery

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Mary L. Locke 

Humansville

Born: Dec. 20, 1932

Died: May 30, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Paul O. Lopez

Bolivar

Born: Aug. 7, 1930

Died: June 1, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Angela M. Simmons Baker

Born: May 5, 1985

Died: May 24, 2020

Arranged by Long-Kloeppel Funeral Home 

 

Kenneth L. Reynolds 

Stockton

Born: Sept. 10, 1944

Died: May 30, 2020

Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Bland-Brumback Funeral Home

Arranged by Bland-Brumback Funeral Home

 

Kenneth L. Sickler

Born: 1929

Died: May 27, 2020

Service: none

Arranged by Jenkins-Soffe South Valley Funeral Home

 

Wanda Tate

Brighton

Born: May 19, 1935

Died: May 29, 2020

Visitation: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Berean Baptist Church

Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the church

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

