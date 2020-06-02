Wanda L. Beersman
Bolivar
Born: April 23, 1932
Died: June 1, 2020
Visitation: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Pitts Chapel
Service: 10 a.m. Friday, June 5, at the Morrisville Cemetery
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Mary L. Locke
Humansville
Born: Dec. 20, 1932
Died: May 30, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Paul O. Lopez
Bolivar
Born: Aug. 7, 1930
Died: June 1, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Angela M. Simmons Baker
Born: May 5, 1985
Died: May 24, 2020
Arranged by Long-Kloeppel Funeral Home
Kenneth L. Reynolds
Stockton
Born: Sept. 10, 1944
Died: May 30, 2020
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Bland-Brumback Funeral Home
Arranged by Bland-Brumback Funeral Home
Kenneth L. Sickler
Born: 1929
Died: May 27, 2020
Service: none
Arranged by Jenkins-Soffe South Valley Funeral Home
Wanda Tate
Brighton
Born: May 19, 1935
Died: May 29, 2020
Visitation: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Berean Baptist Church
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the church
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
