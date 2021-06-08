Niculai Andron

Bolivar

Born: March 19, 1936

Died: June 3, 2021

Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at Butler Funeral Home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Maisel Colley

Bolivar

Born: May 5, 1926

Died: June 7, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Devin M. Daniels

Wheatland

Born: Dec. 15, 2000

Died: May 28, 2021

Services: Saturday, June 5, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Darryl “Skip” R. DuRand

Wisconsin

Born: July 6, 1933

Died: May 22, 2021

Visitation: 1 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at Saint Anne’s Catholic Church, Wisconsin

Services: 2 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at the church

 

Jody L. Faith

Weaubleau

Born: April 28, 1961

Died: June 2, 2021

Services: none planned at this time

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Carol Freeman

Bolivar

Born: April 8, 1938

Died: June 6, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Perla M. Gustke

Buffalo

Born: March 19, 1938

Died: June 7, 2021

Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Friday, June 11, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 2 p.m. Friday, June 11, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Vincent W. Hughes

Born: Aug. 23, 1936

Died: June 3, 2021

Services: Monday, June 7, at Humansville Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Sherry A. Davison Roderick

Born: Feb. 12, 1944

Died: June 6, 2021

Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at Pitts Chapel

Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, June 10, at the funeral home

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Tami Todd

Georgia

Born: Dec. 12, 1989

Died: June 3, 2021

Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 10 a.m. Friday, June 11, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Paul L. Weihe

Morrisville

Born: June 15, 1968

Died: May 29, 2021

Services: Saturday, June 5, at Crossway Baptist Church, Springfield

 

Ann A. Williams

Bolivar

Born: July 6, 1933

Died: May 22, 2021

Services: noon Saturday, June 12, at Bolivar Christian Church

Arranged by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.