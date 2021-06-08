Niculai Andron
Bolivar
Born: March 19, 1936
Died: June 3, 2021
Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at Butler Funeral Home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Maisel Colley
Bolivar
Born: May 5, 1926
Died: June 7, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Devin M. Daniels
Wheatland
Born: Dec. 15, 2000
Died: May 28, 2021
Services: Saturday, June 5, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Darryl “Skip” R. DuRand
Wisconsin
Born: July 6, 1933
Died: May 22, 2021
Visitation: 1 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at Saint Anne’s Catholic Church, Wisconsin
Services: 2 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at the church
Jody L. Faith
Weaubleau
Born: April 28, 1961
Died: June 2, 2021
Services: none planned at this time
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Carol Freeman
Bolivar
Born: April 8, 1938
Died: June 6, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Perla M. Gustke
Buffalo
Born: March 19, 1938
Died: June 7, 2021
Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Friday, June 11, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 2 p.m. Friday, June 11, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Vincent W. Hughes
Born: Aug. 23, 1936
Died: June 3, 2021
Services: Monday, June 7, at Humansville Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Sherry A. Davison Roderick
Born: Feb. 12, 1944
Died: June 6, 2021
Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at Pitts Chapel
Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, June 10, at the funeral home
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Tami Todd
Georgia
Born: Dec. 12, 1989
Died: June 3, 2021
Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 10 a.m. Friday, June 11, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Paul L. Weihe
Morrisville
Born: June 15, 1968
Died: May 29, 2021
Services: Saturday, June 5, at Crossway Baptist Church, Springfield
Ann A. Williams
Bolivar
Born: July 6, 1933
Died: May 22, 2021
Services: noon Saturday, June 12, at Bolivar Christian Church
Arranged by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services
