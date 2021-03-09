Ruth A. Burton
Weaubleau
Born: Nov. 11, 1941
Died: March 2, 2021
Services: Saturday, March 6, at Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Jerry J. Evans, Jr.
Aldrich
Born: May 31, 1974
Died: March 8, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Oliver Hildebrand
Bolivar
Born: May 31, 1960
Died: March 7, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Wanda Kibby
Bolivar
Born: Feb. 26, 1934
Died: March 6, 2021
Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, at Pitts Chapel
Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, March 11, at the funeral home
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Gary A. Nash
Bolivar
Born: Jan. 16, 1942
Died: March 6, 2021
Services: later
Arranged by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services
Icel L. Richter
Weaubleau
Born: Jan. 24, 1927
Died: March 3, 2021
Services: Monday, March 8, at Robinson Cemetery
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Norma M. Roberts
Wheatland
Born: Jan. 14, 1925
Died: March 5, 2021
Services: Tuesday, March 9, at Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
