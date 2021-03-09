Ruth A. Burton

Weaubleau

Born: Nov. 11, 1941

Died: March 2, 2021

Services: Saturday, March 6, at Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Jerry J. Evans, Jr. 

Aldrich

Born: May 31, 1974 

Died: March 8, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Oliver Hildebrand

Bolivar

Born: May 31, 1960 

Died: March 7, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Wanda Kibby

Bolivar

Born: Feb. 26, 1934

Died: March 6, 2021

Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, at Pitts Chapel

Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, March 11, at the funeral home

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Gary A. Nash

Bolivar

Born: Jan. 16, 1942

Died: March 6, 2021

Services: later

Arranged by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services

 

Icel L. Richter

Weaubleau

Born: Jan. 24, 1927

Died: March 3, 2021

Services: Monday, March 8, at Robinson Cemetery

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Norma M. Roberts

Wheatland

Born: Jan. 14, 1925

Died: March 5, 2021

Services: Tuesday, March 9, at Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.